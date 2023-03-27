Keith Conklin, 76

Keith A. Conklin, of Clarkston, passed away on April 14, 2021, at age 76.

He was born in Lennox, S.D., on July 4, 1944.

Keith was the beloved husband of Mary (Noonan) for 52 years.

Loving father of Todd (Lia) Conklin of Batavia, Ill., and Keith (Cloey) Conklin of Commerce Township. Proud and loving grandfather of Cole, Sena, Liam, and Emma. Brother of Harold (Karen) and Mike (Deb) Conklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cole and Berniece Conklin.

Keith retired from Clarkston Community Schools after teaching for 34 years.

He enjoyed traveling, skiing, golfing, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also active guiding skiers with the Optical Illusions-Michigan Blind Skiers Association and the Alpine Blind Ski Club.

A celebration of life for Keith will take place on Saturday, April 15. Family and friends are invited to join us for an open house that will be held from 1-4 p.m. in the Victors Banquet Hall at OverTyme Grill and Tap Room at 4724 Dixie Highway, Waterford.