Keith Conklin, 76

Keith A. Conklin, born in Lennox, S.D., on July 4, 1944, of Clarkston, passed away on April 14, 2021 at the age of 76.

He was the beloved husband of Mary (Noonan) for 52 years. Loving father of Todd (Lia) Conklin of Batavia, Ill., and Keith (Cloey) Conklin of Commerce Township. Proud and loving grandfather of Cole, Sena, Liam, and Emma. Brother of Harold (Karen) and Mike (Deb) Conklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cole and Berniece Conklin.

Keith retired from Clarkston Community Schools after teaching for 34 years.

He enjoyed traveling, skiing, golfing, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also active guiding skiers with the Optical Illusions-Michigan Blind Skiers Association and the Alpine Blind Ski Club.

A celebration of life service will be announced when we are able to gather safely.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Blind Skiers Association or World Wildlife Fund.

