Keith Sievers, 72

SIEVERS

Keith Charles Sievers, of Clarkston, formerly of Keego Harbor, passed away on Sept. 21, 2023 at the age of 72.

Husband of Vicki (nee Sherwood) for 50 years. Father of Timothy (Tracy Lee) Sievers and Nicholas (Lacey) Sievers, father-in-law of Joanne Sievers, dedicated papa of Donovan, Jacob, Noah, Malachi, Ainsley, Sierra, Arabella and Asher; brother of late Joyce Huntley, late Ray Sievers, late Harold Sievers, Diane (Jim) Slater, the late Ervin Sievers, Karen Davis, Sue (Gene) Harden, Linda (Tim) Kidd, Kenny Ney, Patty (Tom) Crane and Pete Ney, son-in-law of the late Howard and Donna Sherwood, and also survived by many other loving family members.

Preceded in death by his son Christopher Sievers and his parents Bernice (Pearl) Kayga and Harold Sievers.

Keith was a machinist for 30 years at Terry Machine Co., Waterford, and landscaper with his sons at Sievers & Sons Lawn Care. Being outdoors was his passion; Keith had a natural green thumb and was a gifted gardener. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and his family, especially his grandkids.

He will be remembered for his positive, carefree attitude and his love for people, especially helping.

A casual celebration of life service will be Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Independence Oaks County Park-Twin Chimneys pavilion, followed by fellowship until 4 p.m.

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waypoint Church or to the family gofundme (gofund.me/27c97bb1) to assist out-of-town family members with long distance travel expenses.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.