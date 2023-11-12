Kenneth Brown, 70

BROWN

Kenneth Norman Brown, of Clarkston, passed away on Nov. 10, 2023 at the age of 70.

Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Karen.

Father of Kassie (Jonathon) Redker and Kari (Hank) Passmore, grandpa “Bubba” of Elizabeth, Sarah, Payton, and Cameron, brother of LeRoy (Jeanne) Brown and Theresa (Steve) Hall.

Preceded in death by his parents Norman and Audrey and his siblings Audrey “Jeannie” Brown and Dennis (Kim) Brown.

Ken was active with the Clarkston High School Marching Band Pit Crew for over 25 years. He also volunteered for the Pontiac and Lake Orion elections and for Bingo games at the Waterford Eagles and Independence Township Senior Center.

Ken retired as an electrician for the Pontiac School District and enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment at Christian Memorial Cemetery, Rochester Hills.

Memorials may be made to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Lewy Body Dementia Association or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.