Kenneth E. Barks, 90

Kenneth E. “Ken” Barks, of Clarkston, passed away November 21, 2024, at the age of 90.

Loving husband and companion of Jeanette for 67 years; dear father of June Czech (Patrick), David (Omega), Mary and Michele; Grandpa of Matthew (Janine), Sarah, Christina (Jason), Douglas (Audre) and Duncan, plus five great-grand children. Brother of Sue McGlothin, Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Carlyn Barks and brother Ronald A. Barks. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Barks served in the USAF in Japan during the Korean Conflict and was retired from General Motors. A founding member of St Daniel Church in Clarkston, loved hunting, fishing, golfing and camping with his grandchildren, a member of the Oakland County Sportsman’s Club, and the American Legion, Clarkston Post 63.

In accordance with Ken’s wishes, a private service will take place at a later date and Interment will be at the Great Lakes Military Cemetery in Holly. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, in Ken’s name.