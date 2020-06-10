Kenneth Simmons, 75

Kenneth “Ken” Simmons, of Grand Blanc, Mich.,, went home to be with the lord June 7, 2020, at the age of 75.

He was the son of Ray M. and Helen Maude (Hartman) of Jones, Mich.

Ken was a multiple sport athlete and a 1963 graduate of Marcellus High School where he was inducted into the Wildcats sports hall of fame. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the manager of the Jones co-op, then was called by God to be a minister. Ken graduated from Midwestern Baptist College and served the Lord at Newberg Norton Bible Church Marcellus Mich., Andersonville Community Church Davisburg Mich., and later Fellowship Baptist Church in Luther, Mich., where he retired in 2015.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, loving brother, Milton Simmons, loving sister, Phyllis (Simmons) Jacobs and brother-in-law, Jim Jacobs.

Ken is survived by his wife of 49 years Terry (Earl) Simmons, sons, Tony Simmons (Bobbi Grabowski) Tim Simmons, (Tiffany) and daughter, Hope (Simmons) Howe (Dean Howe), grandchildren, Alexis, Ky, Anthony, Alayna, Paige, and Landon Simmons along with brother, Dick (Nancy) Simmons and sister in-law Merry Simmons and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was born into a very close-knit farming family that included his grandparents, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins that met weekly sharing lots of home cooked meals, fishing, hunting, camping, swimming, farming, and four wheeling. Ken enjoyed sports, talking with people, serving his church and spending time with his grandchildren.

Poe’s Corners includes the present church and Poe’s Cemetery (and past school) which was originally founded by Ken’s great-great grandfather George Poe.

There will also be a memorial service at the Heritage Baptist Church (5199 Hill Rd, Grand Blanc, Mich., 48439) on August 15 at 11 a.m.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Newberg, 13021 Born St, Jones, Mich. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Newberg with Pastor Mike Owen, Pastor Herb Hutchinson and Pastor Kyle Joe Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Poe’s Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation or the Newberg First Baptist Church.

Online guestbook at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.