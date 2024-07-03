Kenneth Walter Kammer, 97

Kenneth Walter Kammer, of Oro Valley, Arizona died on May 19, 2024 at the age of 97 years. Born on October 11, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan,

Ken was the first child of Walter and Evelyn (Elliott) Kammer. Serving in World War II in the Naval Air Corp he was a bomber and radio technician on a PBY Catalina. Once home he married the love of his life Betty Lou Ellen(Aebel) Kammer.

In 1976 he and Betty Lou moved to the Clarkston area, where he opened up Kammer and Associates, with his three sons Kerry, Kelly and Kip.

A widower Betty Lou (Ellen) Aebel who proceeded him in death 1985 and Ann Marie (Hasselbach) Kammer who proceeded him in death in 2018. Kenneth leaves behind two sons Kerry (Carole) Kammer of Oro Valley, Arizona and Kip (Kathy) Kammer of Goodrich, Michigan. Kelly Walter Kammer proceeded him in death in 2018. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss their grandpa’s happy smile, his tender voice and his loving heart.