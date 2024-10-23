Kevin Michael Bratton, 55

Kevin Michael Bratton, Ph.D.; born in Champaign, Illinois on August 12, 1969 to Catherine and Denny Bratton. Kevin was of Clarkston, Michigan formerly of Dayton, Ohio; passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on October 4, 2024 at the age of 55; husband of Susan “Suzy”; father of Andrew and Jonathan; son of Catherine Bratton and the late Denny Bratton; brother of David (Ellen) Bratton, Phillip Bratton and his son Phillip Bratton Jr., and Steven Bratton and his children Nick Bratton and Julie Bratton; preceded in death by his brother Joseph Bratton.

Kevin earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Toledo and masters/doctorate degree from North Carolina State University. He was Dean of Social Sciences at Oakland Community College, serving most of his time at the Highland Lakes Campus and more recently at the Auburn Hills Campus.

He worked within several departments: Anthropology, Early Childhood Development, Geography, History, Mental Health/Social Work, Physical Education & Recreation, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology. He also taught as an online professor.

Kevin was a member of the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Waterford where he enjoyed the shotgun events with his oldest son. He enjoyed playing tennis, disc golf and golfing. He was an avid reader of historic fiction, had a strong interest in politics and a dog rescuer.

A Memorial Service at Redeemer Church of Waterford, 2274 Crescent Lake Road, Waterford, will be on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 2 p.m. Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family’s Gofundme Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.