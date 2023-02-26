Kevin Tersigni, 62

Kevin M. Tersigni, of Rose Township, formerly of Gingellville, passed away at home on February 25, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Husband of Dawn for 36 years.

Father of Angelica Tersigni and Kevin (Amy) Tersigni, grandpa “Papa” of Grayson, Lucy, and Troy, son of Shirley (late Joseph) Tersigni, brother of Aletha (late Duane) Bills, Susan (late Timothy Bills) Tersigni, Stephen (Anetta) Tersigni, Yvonne (Randy) Brewer, Mark Tersigni, and Vincent (Lori) Tersigni, and brother-in-law of Robert (Denise) Hudson and Michelle (Paul) Sydow. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his in-laws Robert and Patricia Hudson and brother-in-law Daniel.

Kevin served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne “Screaming Eagles” and was a real estate broker with his family at Times Realty of Clarkston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, bowling, swimming, waterskiing, snowmobiling and golfing.

He relied on his faith.

Kevin appreciated music and loved to dance and sing. He enjoyed the family horses and was the voice/announcer for EMAA (Eastern Michigan Arabian Association).

Most importantly, Kevin loved spending time with family and friends.

Family and Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, February 28 from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Funeral mass Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford, where friends may visit directly at the church at 9:30 a.m.

Interment with military honors Wednesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to America’s Gold Star Families.

