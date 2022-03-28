Kim Zeile, 66

Kim Andrew Zeile, of Clarkston, was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident and passed away on March 24, 2022 at the age of 66.

Beloved husband of Karen Zeile, father of Jennifer (Tim) Helfrich, Eric (Meghan) Zeile, and Michelle (Andy) Burns, Opa to 12 grandchildren, Kyler (16), Emily (14), Ayrton (12), Zaydee (9), Matthew (8), Savannah (7), Caroline (6), Katalina (5), Nora (5), Lauren (3), Ezrah (2), and Anderson (8 months), brother of Kathi (John) Behm, Karin (Rob) Zeile Harlan, Karl (Dian) Zeile, and Kurt (Lisa) Zeile, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Janice Zeile and his brother Kevin Zeile.

Kim was owner of Prefix Corp in Rochester Hills.

He recently celebrated eight years of sobriety. Kim loved life.

Nothing made him happier than being on the boat surrounded by his family in Crosslake, Minn., or traveling around the world with his wife. Kim also loved Michigan football and Tom Brady.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, April 1 from 3-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

