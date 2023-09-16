Kirt Stalker, 70

STALKER

Kirt K. Stalker, of White Lake, formerly of Clarkston, passed away suddenly on Sept. 15, 2023 at the age of 70 while doing what he loved – riding his motorcycle.

Husband of Cathy Ivan, father of Noel (Sarah) Stalker and Kevin (Kirsten Fonseca) Stalker, stepfather of Hayden White, Molly White, and Aaron (Paige) White, dedicated grandpa “Poppa” of Chloe, Jack, Miles, Violet, Gustavo, Santino, Camilo, Ryleigh, Payton, Penelope, and Reagan, son-in-law of Margaret (the late Patrick) Ivan, brother of Neil (Jeanne) Stalker, Drake (Pearl) Stalker, and Pam Stalker, and also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Preceded in death by his wife Patricia “Patz” in 2009 and his parents Neil and Dorothy Stalker.

Kirt graduated from Clarkston High School and was employed at Thyssenkrupp Systems Engineering in Auburn Hills. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, motorcycling, boating and was an avid runner. He was a connoisseur of scotch and was interested in genealogy.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sept. 21 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral service Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church with visiting at the church at 9 a.m. Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodfellows-Clarkston Rotary Club.

