Kristine Frogner, 75

FROGNER

Kristine Joran Frogner passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2024, at the age of 75 in St. Pete Beach, her favorite vacation spot where she escaped Michigan winters.

Kris was born May 12, 1948, to Jeanne (Decker) Frogner and Herbert Frogner in Ann Arbor, and was the oldest of five children.

She is survived by her husband Stephen Marsden and very special daughter Adrienne Frogner-Howell, her brother Charles Frogner, her brother Jim (Ellen) Frogner, sister Ann (late Russ) Kelly, her brother David (Laurel) Frogner, her bonus daughter Abbey (Chad) Haus, bonus son Matthew (Jodi) Marsden, her granddaughter Matilda, grandsons Quinn, Liam, and Finn, nephew Herbert Frogner III, nieces Erica (Devon) Jankowski, Maeline Frogner, and Krsiten Frogner, and her former husband Jim Howell.

A celebration of life will be held on July 7, what would have been her 23rd wedding anniversary. The time and location will be forthcoming.

Memorial donations may be made to breast cancer research through the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 1-877-GOKOMEN, www.komen.org and the Farmington YMCA at ymcadetriot.org/give.