Lacrosse camps a success!

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston High School Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium was a flurry of activity as multiple summer lacrosse camps finished the fourth and final day on June 23.

“It was awesome,” said Brian Kaminskas, instructor for the camps along with high school lacrosse players. “The kids are great this year.”

He added there were around 75 kids enrolled in the lacrosse camps this year and the numbers were higher for girls lacrosse and beginner lacrosse.

“We quadrupled the girls and we quadrupled the beginners, too,” Kaminskas said, adding the numbers are up because a big concern last summer was COVID. “I think some of this is pent up.”

The Little Laxer Camp was new for this year and was open to players entering grades Kindergarten through second, where the children learned basic skills and built those skills through drills and games.

“It was another chance to introduce the sports as young as we could,” Kaminskas said. “These players get to run around and have fun and learn a different skill. The hand-eye coordination can only help them. They have fun.”

Beginner Lacrosse Camp, for those entering grades 3-8, also learned about basic skills and worked on skills through drills and camps. They also learned fundamentals for passing, catching, scooping and shooting.

Experience Lacrosse Camp, for those entering grades 3-8, worked on continuing to grow in their skills and knowledge while also focusing on more of the game. The campers had 1-on-1 drills and mini games.

“We had a lot of returners for experienced,” Kaminskas said. “Most are going into eighth grade and we have seen them since they were in fourth grade.”

He added the skill level grew pretty well for all the camps over the four days.

“We started out very basic just to get a base line on everybody. It’s very dynamic. We always start with static, movement and pressure. We moved into pressure pretty quickly,” Kaminskas said.

A bonus for campers was learning from current high school players and CHS alumni.

“I think more than anything else, they are able to impart the knowledge of how things work and why they work for our systems and our methods which I think is big,” Kaminskas said. “More importantly, these guys have a connection to the program to impart that love and that respect into it the young guys are just starting to learn.”

The lacrosse camps were held through Clarkston Community Education with registration through Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors. For more camps and events offered and registration for upcoming camps and programs, please visit www.itpr.org.