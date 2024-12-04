Larry S. Truba, 79

Larry S. Truba of Clarkston, passed away November 29, 2024 at 79 years of age. Loving husband of Phyllis for 58 years; dear father of Christine (Michael) Crowley and Debbie (Andrew) Backy; grandfather of Eden, Victoria, and Brianna; brother of Vincent (Sharilyn) Truba; preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eretta Truba.

Larry and Phyllis were married in 1966 and 8 months later Larry was drafted and served in Vietnam in the US Army where he was awarded the Bronze Star. The family settled in Clarkston and Larry forged a careers with Motor Car Transport, Leaseway Co., and finally as an insurance agent for All State Insurance retiring in 2011. He was a long time member of Community of Christ Church in Lake Orion where he thoroughly enjoyed playing piano and organ and most recently a long time member of Mt. Zion Church in Clarkston. A man who never stayed still, Larry was a member of Big Brothers; Lake Orion Food Pantry, Remnant Project Ministries; and Pontiac Yacht Club. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, repairing furniture, and a meticulous boat builder. Time with his family was top on the list with many years spent on family camping trips and after retirement traveling with Phyllis. His good nature, love of family and church will never be forgotten.

Funeral service will be held Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11 a.m at Coats Funeral Home in Clarkston. Family will receive friends Thursday 4 to 8 p.m.. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.