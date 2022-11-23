Late sheriff’s deputy honored in township

Deputy Robert Loken was a 27-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who passed away this past January after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Recently, Loken was recognized with a highway dedication in Independence Township.

He was highly respected as a Master K9 Trainer throughout the law enforcement community. Friends and colleagues remember Loken as a thoughtful and devoted member of the OCSO K9 Unit.

Loken left behind his wife Meagan and their three children.

The Memorial Highway signs are a result of a joint effort from Oakland County Commissioners Mike Gingell and Marcia Gershenson, friends of the Loken Family, and the Thomas Reynolds Foundation.

The signs dedicated in Loken’s memory are located on Maybee Road in Independence Township. The eastbound sign is located just west of Ashley Drive and the westbound sign is located just east of Regency Drive.

PHOTO: The Loken family poses for a family photo prior to Robert Loken’s passing in January 2022. Photo: Provided by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office