LAURA ROSE SANDERS

SANDERS, LAURA ROSE; after living with cancer for twenty months, passed away on April 2, 2019 at age 54. Laura is survived by her loving husband Matt and her greatest joys, children Michelle & Jason; mother Rita (late Jerome) Zochowski; siblings: Rochelle (Steven) House, Stanley (Linda) Zochowski, Helen (Calvin) Leeke, Anthony Zochowski, Teresa Zochowski, Mary (Tom) Hudson, Stephen (Georgy) Zochowski & Susan (Ron) Colby; also many nieces & nephews. Our family was deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from our community, our family and friends. So life giving were these acts of love that Laura looked at me one day when we were recognizing the real possibility she could die and she said “I know I lived a meaningful life, Matt”. I said, “How do you know that, Laura?” Her answer was “Because look at how many people love me!” Her life’s centerpiece was love. She was a local real estate agent for 31 years with Re/Max Encore. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Lake Orion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children Miracle Network. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com