Lawrence Lovejoy, 72

Lawrence D. Lovejoy, of Stanwood, passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 72.

Preceded in death by his parents Margaret Joyce and Frank Lovejoy, siblings Margaret “Pam” (Robert) Hutchinson, Timothy (Vicky) and William Lovejoy.

Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Larry retired from General Motors after 40 years of service. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. He was an active member of the Mecosta VFW.

Funeral service with military honors is Saturday, December 5 at 3 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Saturday at 1 p.m. until time of the service. Private inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.