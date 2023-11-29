Lawrence Shepanek, 79

SHEPANEK

Lawrence J. “Larry” Shepanek, of Clarkston, passed away on Nov. 27, 2023 at the age of 79.

Beloved husband of Pat for 39 years. Loving father of Matt (Liz) Shepanek, Amy (Roger) Chandler, Elizabeth (Joe) Goncalves, and Brian (Meghan) Shepanek. Proud grandfather of Sophie, Sky, Summer, Cruz, Marisol, and Vivian. Dearest twin brother of Lorry (Stuart) Mahler.

Preceded in death by his parents Jean and John Shepanek and brothers John (Sandra) Shepanek and Richard Shepanek.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Private inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choice.

