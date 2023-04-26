Lee Surre, 66

Lee Darwin Surre, of Norton Shores, originally of Clarkston, passed away on April 23, 2023, at the age of 66.

Beloved son of Ila Mae (the late Richard Surre) Surre-Murphy, loved brother of Leslie (Bernie) Starnes, Mark (Laura) Surre, Sue (Terry) Andress, and Lynn (Linda) Surrey, and proud uncle to many.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Wednesday, April 24 from 3-5 p.m. Visitation will then conclude with an informal time of sharing, readings, and music at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

