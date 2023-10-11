Leona Jones, 89

JONES

Leona Grace “Lee” Jones, of Clarkston, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023 at the age of 89.

She was born on September 13, 1934 in Pontiac, daughter of the late Linus and Phoebe (Price) Pace.

Loving mother to children David (Darleen) Brown, Mark Brown, Paul Brown, and Kathyrn Hoff. Adored grandmother of Paula Rodriquez, Mari Brown, Breanna Brown, Ben Hoff, Rachel Brown, and Anthony Hoff. Cherished great grandmother of seven. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dearest friend, Betty Wright.

Lee was met in heaven by her beloved daughter, Lucille Brown and sisters Alice Gorsline, Helen Stratton, and Eva Mae Lumm.

Lee graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1952 and later went to work for GM where she retired after 32 years of dedicated service.

She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waterford for many years.

Her proudest accomplishment was raising her five children on her own.

Lee enjoyed leatherworking, playing Scrabble, and any kind of yardwork and gardening. In fact, her prized possession (and most recent mode of transportation) was her 42-inch Craftsman tractor.

Lee will be lovingly remembered for always having a smile on her face. Her optimism, humor, and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service and interment have already been held.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.