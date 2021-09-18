LeRoy Davis, 89

LeRoy W. Davis, of White Lake, formerly of Clarkston, passed away September 17, 2021 at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of Joan for 71 years.

Father of Susan Davis, David (Diana) Davis, and Michael Davis, grandpa of Abigail Dicea, Dylan Dicea, David Davis, Daniel Davis, Jason Davis, Michael Shane Davis, and Amber (Josh) Adams, great-grandpa of Kylee Davis and Cody Redford.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his seven siblings. He retired from General Motors and enjoyed golfing, biking, and Mickey Mouse.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

No formal services at this time. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

