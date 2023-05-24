Letter to the Editor: CAYA pinwheels thanks

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) Pinwheels for Prevention Program sponsors and coordinates for the Clarkston community April is Child Abuse Prevention month, a nationwide campaign about preventing child abuse and neglect BEFORE IT HAPPENS.

Prevention takes partnerships, collaborations, and community support.

We are grateful to Clarkston Community Schools (CCS) for partnering on the 2023 Pinwheels for Prevention Community Kick-Off. The presenters spoke about prevention through the importance of caring relationships, kindness, and developing well-being, especially for our children and youth, now and for the future, where everyone has a role.

Collaboration between CCS, CAYA, and the Clarkston Independence District Library (CIDL) resulted in making the elementary bookmarks, Blue Pinwheels Remind Me to Be Kind and Welcoming, more impactful. Toolkits for each elementary school were created covering Young Fives to fifth grade. This year, there are nine books on kindness.

Prevention through community support was displayed in April’s blue pinwheel gardens planted by Bowman Chevrolet, Calvary Lutheran Church, Cereset Clarkston, Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, Clarkston Crossing, Clarkston Dental Group, Clarkston Family Farm, CIDL, Clarkston United Methodist Church, Jackie Fromm, Denise McLean, Essence on Main, Fitness Quest, The Gateway, Tara Hansen, Janet Modesitt, Leah McLean, Lowries Landscape, Main Street MI, McLaren Clarkston, Morgan, Milzow, & Ford Realtors, Morgan’s Service, Nancy Moon, Neiman’s Family Market, Oxford Bank, Planned Financial Services, Salon 20 West, Stroll Oakhurst, Union General, Village Fashion Boutique, Washington Management, Waterfall Jewelers, Waterford Bank, Wint Funeral Home, and CAYA sponsors, CCS schools and board office, Independence Township, Springfield Township, and the City of the Village of Clarkston.

We are also grateful for the community support that came from the Clarkston News, Clarkston Living magazine, Waterfall Jewelers, who again devoted their digital sign in April to Pinwheels for Prevention, and the students in the Clarkston High School A World of Difference class, who worked on our bookmark project and will work on our pinwheel recycling project.

Thank you!

CAYA Pinwheels for Prevention Program Committee