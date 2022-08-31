Letter to the Editor: It takes a village

Thomas Paul Silvey, CHS Class of 2018, has graduated from Kettering University, Summa Cum Laude, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

We are so very thankful to the Clarkston community for supporting Tom in his growth and development.

How do you thank a community?

Thank you, Independence Township Library, Independence Township Parks and Rec, Clarkston High School, Clarkston Junior High, Clarkston Middle School, North Sashabaw Elementary, Funshine, Kindermusik, Clarkston Instrumental Music Program, Clarkston Foundation, Clarkston Optimist Club, Clarkston Community Church, Clarkston Free Methodist Church, Waypoint, Cub Scout Troop 377, Boy Scout Troop 377, The Clarkston News, Premiere Pediatrics, Dr. James O’Neill, and Clarkston Medical Group

He has benefited from the volunteers, educators, neighbors, staff members, physicians, nurses, charitable contributors, friends, local businesses, and Independence Township taxpayers.

Thank you to the Clarkston Community for supporting not only our family but all the families of our community.

Jay B. and Mindy Silvey

Clarkston