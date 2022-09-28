Letter to the Editor: Our kids need Love

Many support Amanda Love for Clarkston School Board, but most don’t have the privilege of calling her a friend.

I have seen firsthand her dedication and love for not only her own five children but all children alike.

When I first met Amanda over five years ago, I found out she had fostered three children in need as a single mother that she didn’t know prior.

I then witnessed her embracing my best friend’s son (now Amanda’s stepson) as her own.

Amanda often gets asked why she is running and how she can do it having three kids two years of age and younger.

I know the answer.

Amanda is a genuine person who LOVES and cares about children.

She is the only candidate with the passion, strength and knowledge to fight for our kids.

Please vote Amanda Love on Nov. 8.

John Richard Haviland

Clarkston