Letter to the Editor: Parade recognition

I’ve recently been researching the history of the Clarkston Fourth of July parade with the help of David Silberman at the Clarkston Independence District Library.

In 1942, during World War II, the parade was for children in costume who walked down Main Street, passed a reviewing stand and ended, “… between the bank building (now The Fed) and the new Kroger store (later Rudy’s Market).”

After the war, about 1950, the fire department assumed parade leadership for the next 60 years until 2010. Those early parades had fun entries like beauty queens and greased pig wrestling champions. After the parade were softball games, public swimming and fresh corn on the cob at the end of a little train ride between downtown and the American Legion.

In 2010, recessionary times, the fire department relinquished leadership of the parade and turned the planning and execution over to a group of eight people who have been working together diligently to bring us our magnificent parade over the last 13 years. This parade committee serves in obscurity (and red shirts), but effectively manages the entire two-hour procession on Main Street in Clarkston.

Space in this letter doesn’t permit me saying all they do, but, I want to recognize and thank them: Tom Middleton, Clarkston Optimists, Adam Smith, Knights of Columbus, Peg Roth, City of Clarkston resident, Dan and Laura Niewoit, Mt Zion Church, Rob Whitcomb, Optimists, Bruce Mercado, Optimists, and Kathy Novak, Optimists.

None of these do this for personal gain, but serve starting in January every year, with the resolve that our Fourth of July parade must be sustained, they say, for love of country, family, legacy and rightful celebration of our independence.

Now that you know who these servants of our community are, you can thank them as you meet them on the street or through their website (clarkstonparade.org).

Eric Haven

Clarkston Mayor

Photo by Eric Haven