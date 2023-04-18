Letter to the Editor: Ready to race

It finally feels like spring here in Michigan!

With less than a month to go, it’s a great time to get outside and walk and jog. It’s also a great time to register the 16th Annual Angels’ Place Race, scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m., St Daniel Church, Clarkston.

The Angels’ Place Race Committee is busy planning the race with St Daniel, Village of Clarkston, Sheriff’s Department/Independence Substation, Independence Fire Department and Medstar. This event includes a 1 Mile Fun Walk, 5k Run/Walk and 10k Run. Also, we are seeking race volunteers to help marshal the race.

Additional registration and volunteer signup information can be found at angelsplacerace.org

This event benefits Angels’ Place, which has changed many lives for the better. This charity provides people-centered services, including homes and professional support, for adults with developmental disabilities.

We appreciate all the great support we have received from the local businesses, volunteers, participants and St. Daniel!

Paul Maxwell

Clarkston

PHOTO: From Left: Clarkston DPW Director Jimi Turner and Paul Maxwell plan the Angels’ Place Race route. Photo: Provided by Paul Maxwell