Letter to the Editor: Rush for Food brings community together

Dear Clarkston Community,

This year’s annual Rush for Food was held on Saturday, August 21. Every year at this time, our Clarkston football players and cheerleaders enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community that faithfully supports them. Varsity, JV, and cheer athletes canvassed over 30 neighborhoods while the freshman team worked all afternoon sorting and stocking the pantry of Lighthouse North.

This year, we collected almost 7,000 pounds of food and toiletries. The support of the entire community for our event to help those in need is overwhelming.

We extend special thanks to Leo’s Coney Island, Neiman’s Family Market, G’s Pizzeria, Cooks Farm Dairy, and Royal Diner for donating food for the pre-Rush breakfast.

Our gratitude also goes out to Clarkston Chiefs and the Clarkston Dance team for contributing donations.

Thank you to Neiman’s and Kroger for allowing athletes to pass out flyers and collect donations from customers.

To the many parents who pitched in and volunteered at the event and provided additional donations, thank you.

Thank you to Clarkston Independence District Library and Clarkston Family Farm for hosting community drop-boxes.

Thank you to every member of the Clarkston community who generously donated to make this year’s Annual Rush for Food such a great success!

Together, we once again have proven what a wonderful community Clarkson is to live in!

Finally, thank you to the Rush for Food committee including Beth York, Cindy Meyers, Erin Wayne, Heather Waszczenko, Jean Wandrei, Jennifer Ferman, Jennifer Grubb, Jill Osborn, Jillian Wuestenberg, Kim Visintine, Michelle Kupp, Shelly Vanvelzen, and Teresa Edwards for their time, effort, and commitment in organizing another successful event!

Thank you,

Jen Ladd

Rush for Food Chair

CHS Rush for Food Committee