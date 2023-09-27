Letter to the Editor: Thank you!

I would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to the awesome, anonymous gentleman who paid my entire grocery bill in full at the Kroger on Sashabaw Road on Friday, Sept. 15, around 3:30 p.m.

I hugged and thanked him profusely while his only comment to me afterward was “Jesus loves you.”

This very generous act of kindness is having a big ripple effect as I share this story with many and, each time, gigantic smiles appear on the faces of those who listen.

Happiness and selfless deeds can be contagious and our world definitely needs much more of each.

Besides the elated faces, several comment on how fantastic this act of kindness was and that they, too, should consider paying it forward. This Good Samaritan personified God’s love which is free to all of us.

This generous stranger not only positively impacted my life but also the lives of countless others… THANK YOU!!

God bless you.

Mary B.

Clarkston