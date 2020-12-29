Letter to the Editor: Thankful for CAYA recognition

Dear Editor,

The Clarkston News most generously provides space for Letters to the Editor that range from individuals expressing opinions to letters from nonprofit organizations thanking community supporters.

This Letter to the Editor is a thank you note to The Clarkston News.

This year, the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) traditional Youth Recognition Ceremony and Dessert Reception was canceled along with many other events.

The Youth Recognition Program Committee wants to thank The Clarkston News for acknowledging the 2020 Youth Recognition honorees. These 62 honorees, Kindergarten through Grade 12, are recognized and celebrated for contributing to the well-being of the community—through working on his/her own well-being (personal growth) and/or through his/her concern for the well-being of others.

The interest and support of The Clarkston News is greatly appreciated, especially in these uncertain times.

Local newspapers are becoming fewer and far between. Clarkston is fortunate to still have its own local newspaper. The value of having a local newspaper cannot be overstated.

Sincerely,

Youth Recognition Program Committee

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance