Letter to the Editor: Thankful for our local neighbors

Dear Editor,

The last couple of years have been a trying time for everyone, especially for those in need.

To meet this need, Neiman’s Family Market and the Divine Mercy Knights of Columbus Council 14883 recently partnered to hold a holiday food drive. The goal was to restock Neighbor for Neighbor’s Food Pantry in Davisburg to make sure those who need a hand don’t go hungry this holiday season.

Thanks to Neiman’s generous customers, we were able to collect over 1700 pounds of food and over $1000. Your efforts combined with Neighbor for Neighbor’s team of volunteers means that we’ll be able to keep the lights on, the children fed, and the rent paid for local families in need.

What a beautiful way to start the holiday season!

The need at Neighbor for Neighbor is year-round. In case you wanted to help but weren’t at Neiman’s during the food drive, you can see all the ways to support Neighbor for Neighbor at neighborforneighbor.net/support-us.

God Bless,

Steve Rawe

Divine Mercy K of C Council 14883