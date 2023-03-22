Letter to the Editor: Thanks for donation

Dear Editor,

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) would like to thank the David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation for their generous donation of $5,000 towards our youth programs in 2023.

CAYA provides scholarships to youth who would benefit from a positive learning experience, designed to enhance self-esteem, and a specific skill such as math or reading tutoring, dance, voice, sports, musical instrument, art lessons, driver’s training, and school field trips.

The scholarships are tailored to meet the unique needs of each youth who participates.

Having been gifted this donation, CAYA firmly believes that we will positively impact at least 15 children’s lives by giving them the opportunity they may have otherwise not been able to take part in.

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance is a unique, volunteer-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit community organization committed to strengthening youth and families, as well as preventing and reducing juvenile delinquency, child neglect and child abuse through community involvement.

More information about CAYA can be found on our website, www.caya-mi.org.

Sincerely,

CAYA Executive

Board of Directors