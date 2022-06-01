Letter to the Editor: Thanks from scouts

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Clarkston Boy Scout Troop 189, we would like to thank the community of Clarkston for generously supporting our efforts to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

We held our first-ever pancake breakfast fundraiser on April 16, and it was a great success! We received donations totaling nearly $7,000!

Donations from the breakfast, as well as additional contributions, have been distributed between three worthy organizations that are providing desperately needed humanitarian aid to Ukrainians trying to escape the war: Plast, a Ukrainian scouting organization, United Methodist Committee on Relief, and the Krakow, Poland branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where one of our scout families recently moved and is attending. They, along with many others, are helping refugee families daily by providing shelter and other basic needs.

A special thanks to Clarkston United Methodist Church for the use of the community center and other assistance in making the breakfast a success, as well as the David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation for covering our expenses related to the pancake breakfast. Your generosity is extremely appreciated.

Service to others is a core tenet of scouting, and this effort has taught our scouts a great lesson about how they can make a difference and help others, even from across the world.

Thank you again for your support!

Sincerely,

Sherry Snudden, Troop 189 Committee Chair

Michael Herrmann, Troop 189 Scoutmaster

PHOTO: From left, Paul and Anne Tungate, Paula and Paul Lacey, and Illene and Dave Kauffman enjoy the pancake breakfast last month at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Photo: Provided by Tom and Sherry Snudden