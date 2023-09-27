Letter to the Editor: Village thanks

With our 51st annual Art in the Village now in the books, the Clarkston Community Historical Society Board of Directors thanks all who helped make this sellout show a huge success.

Special thanks go to the City of the Village of Clarkston Council for allowing us to use Depot Park – the city’s jewel and the perfect setting for this family-friendly event.

We also want to acknowledge our community-based sponsors and volunteers: Yellow Dog Marketplace and Marla Sanford, Vista Springs for transporting our artists, TNR Disposal for the use of its dumpster, the Clarkston News for covering our event, Boy Scout Troop 199, and members of the Clarkston High School National Honor Society.

And of course, a huge shout-out to all the customers and diners who came downtown to support the small businesses that are at the heart of Art in the Village. They appreciated you, and so do we.

We hope you will mark your calendars for next year’s show, Sept. 21 and 22, 2024.

Sincerely,

Clarkston Community Historical Society Board of Directors