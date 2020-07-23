Letter to the Editor: Vote for Moraco on August 4

Dear Editor,

My wife and I are proud to support Sam Moraco for Independence Township Trustee.

I served with Mr. Moraco on the Planning Commission. There has never been anyone who has had such a good grasp and innate knowledge of the Township’s Master Plan. Sam understands the communities desire to preserve its character and history, and is dedicated to protect it. He is a Township resident. He is a local businessperson. He gives back to the community. You will be well served with Sam Moraco on the Independence Township Board.

Join me in voting for Sam Moraco on August 4.

Sincerely,

Curt & Michelle Carson

Independence Township