Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Prop 3

I am voting Yes on Proposal 3 because I am unwilling to insert myself into another unknown woman’s heartbreaking choices.

Decisions about reproductive care are a woman’s to make with her family and her doctor.

When a woman becomes pregnant, who am I to demand that she carry to full term, a pregnancy that was forced upon her, or that she carries to full term, a pregnancy which will certainly end in still-birth?

Who am I to demand that she carry to full term, a pregnancy which will result in her death?

Who am I to demand that she carry to full term a pregnancy which will result with birth defects so severe that life will only be sustained by machines?

How am I to judge the depths of despair facing this woman? Only if the woman is me.

After five years of infertility, I was pregnant with my first child. No one inserted themselves into my decision to utilize a fertility drug, and no one prevented me from having an amniocentesis.

I was lucky that my child was born without complications. I was not faced with the kinds of heartbreaking choices many women face.

My experience is not universal; there but for the grace of God, went I.

Mere support for Proposal 3 is not action; voting is.

Please vote yes with me on Proposal 3 on November 8.

Cheryl McNeil

Independence Township