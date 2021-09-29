Library book sale

Friends of the Library’s used book sale at the Clarkston Independence District Library has been moved to Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 10,000 gently used books will be available at great prices, most $2 and under.

The library is located at 6495 Clarkston Road.

For more information, contact the library at 248-625-2212 or email friends@cidlibrary.org.