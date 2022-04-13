Clarkston Area Lions Club Treasurer Jerry Baumgart presents Clarkston Independence District Library Director Julie Meredith with a donation to The Friends of the Clarkston Independence District Library. The annual library donation is used to provide resources for the sight impaired. Past-year donations have been used towards the purchase large print books, talking books, a Merlin desktop magnifier, and software to make PC usage easier for the sight impaired. Photo provided by Jerry Baumgart