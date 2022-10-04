Lillian Brokenshaw, 92

Lillian Rae, of Clarkston, passed away October 2, 2022 at the age of 92.

She was born on March 24, 1930, in Big Beaver, Mich., daughter to the late Harvey and Viola Siglow (nee Murthum).

Loving wife of the late Glen, dear mother of Gayle Mitchell and Boyd (Darlene) Brokenshaw, proud grandmother of Meghann (Brain) Asher, Luke (Whitney) Mitchell, Brendan (Leah) Mitchell, Jacob (Claire) Brokenshaw and Ashley Brokenshaw, great-grandmother of Lily, Bronwyn, Rowan, Penelope, Finnegan, Isla, Jude and Ryleigh.

Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Lillian was known in her neighborhood for her flowers and gardens.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service.

Interment at Sashabaw Plains Cemetery in Clarkston. Jude Tribute Program.

Kindly keep Lillian and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.