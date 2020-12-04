Lillian Tews, 89

Lillian K. “Shirley” Tews, of Clarkston, passed away December 3, 2020 at the age of 89.

Preceded in death by her husband Ronald.

Loving mother of Craig (Jody) Tews, Sandra (Fred) Jones and Michael (Jennifer) Tews, proud grandmother of Ronald (Natalie) Assad, Aimee Jones, Leah Jones, Matthew Jones, Robert Tews, Michael Tews, Megan (fiancé Ryne Dailey) Tews and Nolan Tews.

Shirley loved gardening and getting her flowers from the Eastern Market. She enjoyed golfing, quilting, sewing and traveling. She loved her cat “Lucky.”

Family and friends were most important to Shirley.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Monday, December 7 from 4-8 p.m. Per governmental COVID regulations, 25 people at a time, and masks required. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston, with visiting directly at church at 10:30 a.m.

Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

