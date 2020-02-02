Lina N. SEBASTIANI

SEBASTIANI, Lina N.; of Lake Orion; January 31, 2020; age 75; preceded in death by husband Luigi & infant son Rodolfo; mother of Santina (Michael) Marshall & Anna (Eric) Smith; Nonna of Erica Smith, Melina Marshall, Marissa Smith, Diana Marshall & Gabriella Smith; sister of Fausto (Teresa), Mauro (Alma) & Paolo (Roberta) Bianchini; sister in law of Dominic (late Anne) Sebastiani; also survived by many nieces & nephews.  Lina was known as the local seamstress and nanny in the area.  She enjoyed cooking & singing in church.  Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday, Feb 7th from 3:00 pm-8:00 pm with a rosary service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb 8th  at  11:00 am at Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church, Orion with viewing at the church at 10:00 am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to CNS Hospice or Alzheimer’s Assn. Please leave a condolence or memory on Lina’s online guestbook at  www.wintfuneralhome.com

