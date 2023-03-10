Linda Irwin, 80

Linda Wright Irwin, of Davison/Clarkston, passed away March 8, 2023 at the age of 80.

Linda graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1964 and worked for 20 years with Clarkston Community Schools. Linda was a “woman of many hats,” including an author, singer, pianist, community volunteer, artist and speaker. Linda inherited a collection of historical hats and traveled to present women educational seminars. She donated a number of hats that are currently displayed at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn.

Linda was married to Cliff Irwin for 53 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Jodi Ryan, Lisa (Ron) Olsen, and Lori (Tim Otteman) Irwin, four grandchildren, Kameron (Lauren) Olsen, Reagan Olsen, Connor (Danielle) Burkett and Katie Burkett, three great-grandchildren, Luna Burkett, Myles Olsen and Charlee Olsen, sister Karen Lancaster, and many other loving family members and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Cliff Irwin on May 27, 2017.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Abbey Park, 3221 East Baldwin Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48346. The family welcomes visitors 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org/donate.

Online guestbook sharpfuneralhomes.com.