Linda L. Tramel, 76

Linda L. Tramel; of Clarkston; born July 22, 1948 in Welch, WV to the late Calvin and Lucille McPeak; passed away on December 19, 2024; at the age of 76. Preceded in death by loving husband James Tramel Jr. and dear grandson Jonathon Markham; mother of Kristine Tramel; sister of Brenda (Herman) McNeely, the late Ted McPeak, the late Carl (Teresa) McPeak, Karen (Stanley) Dudleson, Wanda (Jonathan) Justice, Elizabeth (Danny) Selvey, Dreama (Dana) Farmer, the late Calvin McPeak Jr., and the late Danny McPeak.

Linda owned the Clarkston Motel since 1997, dedicating over 30 years of her life to it. She enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, riding around, and loved her garden. Linda especially loved her grandson Jonathan and spending time riding around in the golf cart together. She will be deeply missed.

Services for Linda will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made out to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Linda’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.