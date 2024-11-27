Linda Miller, 84

Linda Leah Miller born on January 12, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Fred and Alverta Rego-Berry passed away on November 10, 2024 at the age of 84.

Preceded in death by her husband Hugh; mother of Kimberly Lundquist and Kevin (Wendy Lundquist; grandma of Lindsay and Drake; sister of Carol Ann.

Linda was a member of First Church of Christian Science in Oxford. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her family, day trips to the casino. She was an avid Detroit Tiger fan. She will be remembered for making holidays memorable and being loved by all she met.

Per Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

A Memorial Service is Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Scientist (not handicapped accessible). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Scientist at 71 S. Washington Street, Oxford, MI 48371. Please leave a memory or condolence on Linda’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com