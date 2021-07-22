Linda Simeneta, 71

Linda C. Simeneta, of Davison, passed away July 20, 2021 at the age of 71.

Wife of Paul for 41 years. Mother of Wendy (Dan) Tate, grandma of Seth, Kaleb and Cameron, daughter of Ida (late James “Bob”) Bailey, sister of Jim (Marie) Bailey, Randy (Lynn) Bailey, Greg Bailey, and Vickie (Sam) Bayne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her brother Garry Bailey.

Linda loved Jesus and her grandsons were her life. She was a longtime member of Community Baptist Church, Davison.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Friday, July 23 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service is Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, Davison with visiting at the church at 10 a.m. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church or Genesee Independent Baptist Church.

