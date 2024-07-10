Little Wolves learn lacrosse fundamentals

By Wendi Reardon Price

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Kids were busy with activity at the Pond, the soccer and lacrosse stadium behind Clarkston High School, on June 17-20, for the lacrosse camps.

“Everyone is having fun,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse. “Everyone is learning a little bit.”

Three lacrosse camps were held for the four days. Co-ed Little Laxer Camp, for those entering grades kindergarten through second, helped campers build lacrosse skills. The campers practiced skills and participated in sideline games.

The Coed Lacrosse Camp, for those entering grades sixth through eighth, helped to campers to continue to grow in lacrosse skills and knowledge. The campers focused on faceoffs, ground balls, shooting, dodging, defense body position, stick work, takeaway checks, lifts and more while having 1-on-1 drills and playing mini games.

All camps were instructed by Clarkston High School lacrosse coaches, youth lacrosse staff and players in the high school girls and boys programs.

“The high school kids are doing a heck of a job,” said Kaminskas. “It’s going really good. They work on fundamentals with an emphasis on fun. We are doing the basic stuff. The older guys are doing more of the team concept things.”

There were a total of 70 signed up in the three camps, which had a mix of new players and experienced players.

“We’ve got roughly 30 advanced kids,” Kaminskas said. “Even a lot of the beginners have at least one year or two under them. They are just younger so they sign up for beginner. We have a decent mix on the girls side as well.”

He added it was good to see 70 sign up for lacrosse camps.

“It’s nice,” he said. “You know the program is going to be strong in the future. It’s nice to see the girls’ program growing. Last year we had for the first time ever we have two teams at the youth level and two teams at the high school level. We have the camp going so more kids getting better and more kids getting introduced. I can’t see how you can’t be happy with that.

The lacrosse camps were held through Clarkston Community Education with registration through Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors. For more camps and events offered and registration for upcoming camps and programs, please visit www.itpr.org.

