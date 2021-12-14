Local donations

The David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation of Clarkston recently provided a $10,000 grant to the Salvation Army, which is to provide matching funds up to $10,000 for donations to the Salvation Army made at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester.

The Salvation Army uses the funds for general purposes. The drive goes to New Year’s Day.

Closer to home, the foundation also gave $4,000 to Clarkston SCAMP to provide matching funds for their Giving Tuesday fundraiser on November 30.

SCAMP pulled in about $2,200 and the foundation matched up to $4,000 (before the event began) for a total of $6,200. The funds will go towards SCAMPerships, which pay for those who cannot afford to come to camp.