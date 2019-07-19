Local Families Needed for Cultural Exchange Students

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) is seeking local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries around the world.

Students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture — food, sports, shopping and more. They will also share their own culture with host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.

In addition, students have pocket money for personal expenses; and full health, accident and liability insurance. Students are academically selected onto program, and host families can choose their students from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, please call us at the ASSE Eastern Regional Office at 1-800-677-2773 or go to www.host.asse.com to choose your student and begin your host family application.

There are many students to choose from, so begin the process of welcoming your new son or daughter into your family today!