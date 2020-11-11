Local kickers win cup with shutout

The Liverpool FC 06 Girls Academy team from Clarkston won their first state cup on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The U15 girls soccer team triumphed in their first ever Michigan State Youth Soccer Association State Cup final by beating TKO Premier SC, 5-0.

“I am delighted for everyone involved,” said Jack Stockdale, head coach. “We went into the game with a very clear idea of how we wanted the game to look, and it was just about executing our ideas as often as possible. Everything worked for us and all the credit has to go to the players for putting on such a professional performance”

The team took the lead in the first half with three goals and continued the momentum into the second half.

Within 20 minutes in the final half, the girls added two more goals for the win.

Ava Tereau had a hat-trick in the game. Mckinlee Brumm and Maura McClerren had one goal each.

“It’s a very special moment for the club and even more exciting that these players all live locally, emphasizing the talent that we have here,” Stockdale added. “A great day all round and I am a very proud coach.”

The team is Taylor Ahn, Kennedy Beeman, Bree Blakeslee, Emma Bradley, Payton Brauze, Mckinlee Brumm, Haley Campbell, Caralyn Haas, Savannah Kacanowski, Karli Koskinen, Julianna Latimer, Nicole Lemker, Maura McClerren, Kennedy Mareches, Samantha Nidiffer, Channing Stoudt, and Ava Tereau.