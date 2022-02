On Feb. 22, Clarkston paternal twins Sean and Ashley Becker will turn 22 years old on that day, which reads 22-02-2022 in day-month-year format. Sean says he is the elder of the two by several seconds. A palindrome is a word or number that reads the same from right to left as it does left to right. The twins graduated from Clarkston High School in 2018. Photo provided