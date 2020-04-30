Local relief fund for nature preservation

The pandemic has hit the non-profit world hard.

With that in mind, the organizers of Giving Tuesday have moved the event to May 5. This online fundraising event is designed to provide emergency financial aid for organizations who have had to cancel in-person fundraising events and had to turn away volunteers.

A Clarkston-based land conservancy, North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy, is launching a nature relief fund. The goal is literally to keep their doors open. A minimal fundraising goal of $5,000 will help cover monthly expenses. The conservancy protects land and water in Northern Oakland County and relies on fundraising events, grants and volunteers to do their important work.